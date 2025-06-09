Rajpal Yadav’s properties to be auctioned on September 9

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Actor Rajpal Yadav has reportedly suffered another setback in his long-running financial troubles. According to a report by NDTV, two of the actor’s properties in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, are set to be auctioned by the Central Bank of India as part of efforts to recover outstanding loan dues of over Rs 16.61 crores.

The latest development comes as the actor’s cheque-bounce case remains unresolved.

As per the report, the Central Bank of India, Mumbai, has issued official auction notices for two properties owned by Rajpal Yadav. One property is located in Shahjahanpur city, while the other is situated in a nearby village.

The auction is scheduled to take place online on September 9.

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The report states that the actor owes the bank Rs 16.61 crores and Rs 64,000, while the combined value of the two properties is estimated to be around Rs 3.19 crores.