Indigenous Rights Bill must deliver outcomes

[File Photo]

The Soqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei wants the proposed Rights of Indigenous Peoples Bill to deliver practical outcomes for iTaukei communities, rather than simply formalising Fiji’s commitment to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The Bill is before Parliament’s Standing Committee, receiving submissions on its framework to recognise and promote the cultural, social, economic, and political rights of indigenous people.

President Adi Finau Tabakaucoro says the legislation should strengthen Fiji’s position under UNDRIP.

Adi Finau says legislation should create opportunities for indigenous organisations to access available international systems and resources.

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“I am hoping that with this legislation it will strengthen Fiji’s position on UNDRIP and perhaps facilitate some indigenous organizations to access whatever systems or resources may be available through UNDRIP.”

Adi Finau says the right to self-determination must be given greater consideration, arguing that existing laws have limited indigenous peoples’ ability to exercise it.

She says that one of the most important things in UNDRIP is the right to self-determination of indigenous people, and right now indigenous people in Fiji don’t have too much of that because the laws that have been passed over the years take away that capacity from the indigenous people.