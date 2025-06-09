News

Friendly North to champion youth health

Peceli Naviticoko Multimedia Journalist - North [email protected]

August 9, 2026 7:47 am

[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

The Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North continues to make a difference in communities across Vanua Levu, with proceeds supporting major health and community development projects.

These include the Northern Dialysis Centre, the Northern Division’s first prosthetic limb centre in Vulovi, and medical equipment for Labasa Hospital.

Speaking at the launch of the 2026 festival in Labasa last night, Vodafone Senior Retail Sales Consultant for Labasa, Anaseini Buarua, says the festival remains an important platform for giving back to the people of the North.

“Why is having healthy youth so important? Because our young people are the ultimate foundation for securing a great future for the North.”

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This year’s festival carries the theme “Healthy Youth, Wealthy North”, with a focus on the health, wellbeing and empowerment of young people.

Seven contestants will compete for the Miss Friendly North title, while three contestants will vie for the Friendly North King crown.

The festival will also look to build on last year’s success, after Miss Friendly North representative Peggy Ravusiro went on to win the Miss Fiji title, putting Labasa and the Friendly North in the national spotlight.

The Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North will be held from the 29th of August to the 5th of September at Subrail Park in Labasa.

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