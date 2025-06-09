Ba crowned EPL champions after seven years

Ba has ended a seven-year drought, beating Tailevu/Naitasiri 6-0 to secure the 2026 Extra Premier League title at 4R Stadium, Govind Park, in Ba.

The emphatic victory handed the Men in Black their record 22nd national league title and their first since 2019.

Ba entered the Round 17 encounter knowing a win would be enough to seal the championship, and the side delivered in style in front of its home supporters.

The hosts were made to work in the opening stages before John Orobulu broke the deadlock in the 37th minute to give Ba a 1-0 lead at halftime.

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Orobulu went on to complete his hat-trick, while Praneel Dayal, Vilitati Kautoga and Shazil Ali also found the back of the net to complete a dominant six-goal victory.

The result took Ba to 39 points, putting the title beyond the reach of their nearest challengers.

It has been a memorable season for the Men in Black, who have now completed a domestic double after winning the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT earlier this year.