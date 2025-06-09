Over 2,000 marijuana plants seized in North

More than two thousand plants believed to be marijuana have been seized in the Northern Division.

The Northern Division Operations team discovered the Vatuyalewa mountain range.

Chief of Operations ACP Kasiano Vusonilawe says officers also uprooted over 200 marijuana plants from a farm in Nasea, Tukavesi.

ACP Vusonilawe says while drug cultivators are changing their tactics, police are staying ahead.

Article continues after advertisement

Drones and improved intelligence sharing are helping officers spot farms hidden in steep, difficult terrain.

He adds that operations remain focused on cutting off drugs at the source. Multiple arrests were made across all five policing divisions last week for unlawful drug possession.

The Joint Task Force continues to receive support from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

The public is encouraged to report any drug activity by calling 1681.