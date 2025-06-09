Teen charged over Nadi robbery

[File Photo]

An 18-year-old man has been remanded in custody over an alleged aggravated robbery at a shop in Nawaka, Nadi, earlier this month.

Police allege the accused, together with another person, threatened a couple inside the shop before fleeing with cash, mobile phones and clothing.

The accused appeared before the Nadi Magistrates Court on Friday, where he was charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

He has been remanded until August 21.

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Investigations into the alleged involvement of a second suspect are continuing.