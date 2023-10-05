More than 80 missing in India after cloud burst

[Source: BBC News]

At least 80 people are missing, including 22 Indian army personnel in the north-eastern state of Sikkim.

Ten have already been confirmed dead in Sikkim after a cloud burst triggered massive flash floods.

The burst occurred in the upstream of a lake in the north of the state, which resulted in an alarming rise in water in the Teesta River in Lachen Valley.

Article continues after advertisement

The situation worsened further after more water was released from a nearby dam into the river.

Two bridges, which connect the northern region with the rest of the state, have been washed away, severely affecting transport services. Officials said that some army vehicles were submerged under the slush.

The Indian defence ministry told the BBC that a search and rescue operation had been launched and it was waiting for more information.

Rescue efforts are also under way in other parts of the state as entire neighbourhoods have been flooded, damaging homes and displacing people.

Authorities have started evacuating people from low-lying areas.

Local media reports that over 3,000 tourists are among those trapped in the area.

The Himalayan state is prone to floods and natural disasters. Last year, severe flooding in the state displaced tens of thousands and killed at least 24 people.