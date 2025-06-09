Bowing to Congress, Justice Department releases more Epstein records

The U.S. Justice Department released a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday (December 19) , bowing to pressure from lawmakers who forced their disclosure with a new law.

The release follows months of political wrangling amid rebellion by some of President Donald Trump’s staunchest supporters over his administration’s reluctance to make public all records tied to probes into Epstein.

Reuters is in the process of reviewing the latest documents.

The Justice Department added a note to the webpage where it posted links to the documents that said “all reasonable efforts have been made” to redact victims’ personal information, but warned that some could be disclosed inadvertently.

The agency’s website appeared to be struggling with visitor traffic, telling some that their attempts to view the material had been rejected.

