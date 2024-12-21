Australians return home as Vanuatu rescues continue

A supplied image obtained on Saturday, December 21, 2024, shows Australian citizens checked by Australian Border Force (ABP) before boarding a Royal Australian Air Force C-130J Hercules flight home at Bauerfield International Airport, Port Vila [Source: AAP Image]

Hundreds of Australians are now back on home soil after being airlifted out of earthquake-stricken Vanuatu on Royal Australian Air Force flights.

Another 141 Australian citizens touched down in Brisbane overnight, bringing the total to 424 holiday makers, workers and other returnees landing via military airlifts delivering humanitarian aid since Wednesday.

The planes that carried them back were delivering humanitarian supplies to Vanuatu for 500 households, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement on Saturday.

Cargo included personal hygiene kits, tools and hardware to support construction and repair of basic shelter and tarpaulins for covering damaged structures.

Two further RAAF humanitarian assistance flights to the capital Port Vila are scheduled to return more Australians later on Saturday and provide further assistance to relief efforts.

One Australian man still stranded in the island nation, who wished to remain anonymous, described the Australian government’s response as “slow and inadequate”.

“More than 300 of us remain stranded, with no clear communication or support from our government,” he told AAP.

“Australia is only a three-hour flight from Vanuatu yet the government has chosen not to act decisively to evacuate all citizens.”

An email from DFAT sent to Australians registered as being in Vanuatu and seen by AAP urged those outside Port Vila to await the availability of commercial flight departures.

The magnitude 7.3 earthquake, which struck Port Vila on Tuesday killing at least 16 people and injuring at least 200, caused massive damage to the city and surrounding areas.

The number of deaths and injuries is expected to rise as search and rescue operations continue.

A potential health crisis also looms as aid workers believe about 20,000 people on the island cannot access clean water.

Vanuatu-based UNICEF water, sanitation and hygiene specialist Brecht Mommen warned illness would likely spread.

“It’s a rush against time to get water trucks organised for those areas so that we prevent a second disaster, which is a diarrhoea outbreak,” he said.

The extent of damage to Port Vila’s water infrastructure remains unclear, with repair timelines uncertain.

Aid agencies have also noted challenges around official casualty numbers as they believe not all have been transported to hospitals and some injured residents remain trapped or are avoiding the severely damaged Vila Central Hospital, the main medical facility.

About 1000 people are estimated to have been displaced, according to the United Nations.

Relief efforts face significant challenges due to blocked roads, traffic congestion and limited communication networks.

President Nikenike Vurobaravu urged people to take care in areas hit by landslides and warned of “cascading hazards” following forecast heavy rain.

“Make sure your family is safe (and) help each other during this hard time for the nation,” he said in an address on the national broadcaster’s Facebook page.

Forecast rain could worsen landslides triggered by the earthquake, including a major slip that has blocked Vanuatu’s main seaport.

While humanitarian flights continued, local media reported Port Vila airport was expected to reopen for commercial operations on Sunday, offering some hope for increased aid and recovery resources.