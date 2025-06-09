Whyte reflects on iconic Coral Coast Sevens moments

McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast Sevens founder Jay Whyte says the tournament’s rich history is defined by moments that elevated it from a grassroots event into one of the region’s most respected rugby showcases.

From hosting global icons to unearthing raw local talent, Whyte believes the Coral Coast Sevens has consistently punched above its weight on and off the field.

Those milestones, he says, have shaped the tournament’s identity and legacy over the years.

“The first time we had our ambassadors with David Campese and Sir Bryan Williams together in 2011 was a pivotal moment for the tournament, and then having Jonah Lomu the following year was incredibly special. He was a humble, gentle giant.”

He also singled out Yamacia’s fairytale run in 2013, when the Navosa-based side announced themselves on the world stage before three of their players earned national selection under then Fiji Sevens coach Ben Ryan.

That exposure proved invaluable, with those players later part of the Fiji side that stunned New Zealand 40-0 in Dubai after the Coral Coast tournament.

Whyte adds that club triumphs such as Taveuni’s title win in 2017 further highlighted the event’s role in providing a genuine pathway for local teams to dream big and deliver on the international stage.

The Coral Coast 7s starts on the 15th of this month at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

