Rainibogi snatches medals and breaks records

[ Source: Della Shaw Elder/Facebook]

2023 Pacific Games triple gold medallist Taniela Rainibogi has smashed six weightlifting records at the IWF Grand Prix in Qatar.

The 25-year-old set three new Commonwealth Games records and three Oceania records in the snatch as well as the clean and jerk events.

Rainibogi collected a silver medal in the snatch event and a bronze in the clean and jerk.

Weightlifting Fiji President Della Shaw Elder acknowledged Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and the Fijian government, as well as Fiji National Sports Commission Chief Executive Peter Mazey for their assistance in Rainibogi’s participation at the world event.