Takayawa clinches silver and scholarship

Gerard Takayawa [Source: Fiji Judo Association/ Facebook]

Fiji Judo’s Gerard Takayawa has clinched the silver medal at the 2024 Santiago Panamerican Open in Chile.

Adding to his achievement, the 18-year-old was also awarded a four-year scholarship at Ryutsu Keizai University to pursue his studies while continuing in the sport.

In a Facebook post, the Fiji Judo Association has said that this is a remarkable opportunity for Takayawa to further hone his skills and continue to represent Fiji on the international arena.

It adds that Takayawa’s dedication and hard work have paid off, showcasing an amazing effort on the Judo mat.