War against drugs continues

In response to the increasing drug-related offenses, the Fiji Police Force is intensifying its snap checks on vehicles and inspections at ports for incoming and outgoing vessels.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu states that continuous tips from the public have resulted in successful raids and drug seizures, primarily marijuana, at the ports.

He states that police have had a 94 percent success rate in arresting people during drug operations across the country in recent months.

ACP Livai Driu highlights the concerning trend of arrests made as drugs continue to be found on our streets.

“We’ve been effective in making arrests of individuals found in possession of dried leaves believed to be marijuana, meth, and cocaine. These are the areas we are focusing on, and we will continue to fight the war against drugs.”

He also stresses the importance of collaborative efforts with key stakeholders to address hotspot areas effectively.

“For the Fiji Police, we are targeting drug partners or transporters, those who are involved in transporting drugs. We have engaged with boat operators, nightclubs, taxi operators, and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) regarding this drug operation.”

This collaborative strategy, focused on community engagement and strategic enforcement, aims to curb the proliferation of illicit substances on Fiji’s streets and ensure the safety and security of its citizens.