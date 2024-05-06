PM to be part of Oceania meet

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Oceania Athletics/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will be competing in the Oceania Masters Athletics Championships to be held in Suva next month.

The competition takes place simultaneously during the Oceania Athletics Championships.

Rabuka has joined the list of entrants due to compete in shot put and discus.

Oceania Athletics says they are proud to have Rabuka compete, as in his youth the PM was an avid athlete across many sports including athletics.

Masters athletes from across Oceania will be competing across 27 events.

Masters age categories begin at 30 years of age with age calculated from the first day of competition and divided into will have five-year age group

The Oceania Championships takes place from June 1-8 at the HFC Bank Stadium.