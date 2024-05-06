Itenivou settlement residents face uncertain future

Itenivou residence

Over 40 families have been left with little to no hope, after they were issued an eviction notice from the informal settlement that they currently live in.

Itenivou settlement is situated on a state freehold land behind the Ministry of Agriculture Head Office in Raiwaqa, Suva.

Resident, Filimone Drua says they are aware that they are unlawfully occupying the land.

PM reading Itenivou residence letter

However, he says they are pleading with authorities to give them lease as many have lived there for a long time.

“We have returned from the Permanent Secretary for Office of the Prime Minister. We were advised that they will get in touch with the Director of Lands Department. We have been waiting, we still have not received any response.”

52-year-old Savenaca Rawaro, who was born and bred in Itenivou, fears that the eviction will create a lot of disruption in their lives.

“We would like to remain in this place. Majority of the families have children who are in school. Our children have almost completed their studies after which they will secure employment to support their families.”

Earlier last week, residents from this informal settlement in Suva also met Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka where he advised them on the update regarding their request.

“Okay, I have received your letter. You should receive a response to your queries by tomorrow. A government official will also visit you to clarify the issue.”

The Itenivou settlement has been there for decades and the residents remain positive, even though they live in fear as they wait for a response from authorities within the next couple of days.