Fijiana finish fourth

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fijiana has finished fourth in the Singapore 7s.

Fijiana was beaten 29-7 by France in the play-off match.

In the first spell, Ian Jason scored for France, but Adi Vani Buleki scored Fijiana’s try, which was converted by Ana Maria Naimasi.

However, Seraphine Okemba scored on the stroke of half-time, to see France lead 12-7.

After the break, Okemba scored another try along with Carla Neisen and Lou Noel.

The Fijiana will now feature in the season series finals in Madrid, Spain