Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka says the visitor economy contributed $3b in revenue last year.

Speaking at the Fiji Tourism Expo in Nadi, Gavoka says this highlights the significant impact tourism.

He says our key sources markets have remain which include Australia, New Zealand with significant growth coming from North America.

Gavoka says 929,740 visitors came in last year which 80% in for just holidaying.