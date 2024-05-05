FBC Boys Medal Tally
School Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Marist 17 6 10 33
2 Suva Grammar 6 9 6 21
3 QVS 5 2 3 10
4 MGM 3 6 0 9
5 RKS 2 11 10 23
FBC Girls Medal Tally
School Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 MGM 14 9 8 31
2 Suva Grammar 8 5 5 18
3 ACS 4 10 8 22
4 Natabua 3 1 2 6
5 Ratu Sukuna 3 1 2 6
Full Coverage

Rugby

Fijiana put on good showing

Indra Singh Manager News [email protected]

May 5, 2024 5:33 pm

[ Source : Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Fijiana 7s team has lost 33-22 to New Zealand in the semi-final in the Singapore 7s.

The Fijiana put in a good showing and never gave up throughout the match.

New Zealand had a better of the start and led 26-5 at half-time.

Article continues after advertisement

Tries were scored by Stacey Waka, Jorja Miller, Michaela Blyde and Risi Pouri Lane, while Fiji scored through Ilisapeci Delaiwau.

The second half saw Fijiana put in a solid shift and managed tries through Delaiwau, Reijeli Daveua and Laisana Likuceva.

Fijiana will for the third place at 8.38 pm.

MGM takes holistic approach towards excellence

Prasad acknowledges Japan's role in Indo-Pacific Cooperation

Collaboration vital for disaster response

Council struggles with solid waste management

PM Rabuka meets Tongan counterpart

President acknowledges Lau Education Trust

Farmers urged to adopt techniques

Government commits to driving reforms

FTUC lobbies for $6 NMW

Alleged Police misconduct under investigation

Methodist Church seals $4.4 deal with Mobil Oil Fiji

Cubans lured to Russian army by high pay and passports

Fijiana put on good showing

Fiji ends Singapore outing in ninth place

Labour adds to Tory misery with mayoral wins

It was a disappointment: Byrne

Nasinu makes FACT as Suva and TN miss out

 Mexican champ retains undisputed crown by decision

From teenage cyber-thug to Europe’s most wanted

German Chancellor Scholz condemns attack on Matthias Ecke

It was a frustrating game says Drua skipper

Rewa set to face Ba

Fijiana 7s remains determined

Ceasefire talks intensify in Cairo

'Student arrests will be my final college memory'

Three DFPL matches to be played today

Celtic thump hearts to move six points clear

Blackburn safe with win over champion Leicester

Burnley face relegation after Newcastle Humbling

Real Madrid crowned champions after Barca's defeat at Girona

Haaland scores four as man city thrash wolves

Russia hits Ukraine regions, Zelenskiy says Su-25 bomber downed

Silktails to go back and reflect

North Korean weapons are killing Ukrainians. The implications are far bigger

Resilient tourism sector shows glimpse of optimism

Anthony Rizzo stays hot as Yankees get past Tigers

Massive effort not enough for Drua

Drones above, police at the gates: Columbia protest camp's final moments

Fiji to play for ninth-place

Fijiana through to semi-final

Bodies found in Mexico where Australian, US tourists went missing

Tuvusa, Rabaleira are the best

Fiji 7s misses out on Cup qualification

Fijiana thumped in Singapore

Drua set for tonight

Mick Jagger wades into politics, taking verbal jab at Louisiana state governor at performance

MGM reaps reward through lessons of last year

Red Fire chant rings the loudest

Parts of Suva to experience water disruptions

Minister highlights correlation between HIV and TB

Cheerleaders shine at Fiji Finals

Marist, MGM are the best

Silktails go down to Eels

MGM creates history

Marist wins boys' title via good relay outing

Brothers take medal back for Balata

Rauqe, Tuva are 200m senior champs

Drua still struggles to maintain focus

Mental preparedness vital for Fijiana 7s

Crowd support soars at Fiji Finals

Marist and Naitasiri Secondary scoop 800m golds

School principals urged to prioritize student welfare

Vuliveiqaravi dedicates gold to loved ones

French Commander extends support to RFMF

Matea wins first gold for Nasinu

LICI partners with BCF and South Pacific Boxing Promotion

Canada police charge three with murder of Sikh leader Nijjar

This is for my grandfather: Ranadi

Private sector demands action to improve graduate quality

Brumbies won’t be easy says Byrne

Supporters pushes Lutumailagi to gold

87 youths opt to live on streets

Fiji citizens among top migrants to NZ

Down to the wire at Fiji Finals 

Fiji men in danger of missing last eight

Fijiana through to last eight

Raiders stun Sea Eagles with second-half comeback

Waratahs thumped again as Hurricanes rebound with win

Roosters run riot on horror night for Broncos

Blues run away with a win over Rebels

Marist loses gold in race controversy

Marist, MGM lead after day two

Ranadi shows class to win 400m senior grades

Fiji 7s loses again

Simpson inspires journalists on media freedom day

Vendors note increased sales on the second day of the Fiji Finals

Lack of accountability in education spending: Maharaj

Big names in for 200m finals

Boris Johnson turned away from polling station after forgetting ID

Marist wins double gold

MICE market to open in Labasa

Nagusa Jnr wants to follow dad

It wasn’t easy: Tirau

Secondary School Athletes to make up national squad

Fijiana starts Singapore 7s on high

Medal winner in Fiji U19

 Celebrity scandals and secret recordings in spotlight

California boat captain jailed for fire that killed 34

Saukuru throws to another Marist gold

Court grants extension in murder and arson case

UniFiji grants scholarship for journalism student

The quiet, feared strategist behind Modi’s rise

New boat for Nukui students

Joe Biden calls US allies India and Japan 'xenophobic'

Jump earns record and gold for ISS

Nagusa Junior wins gold

Biden says 'order must prevail' after UCLA Gaza protest camp cleared

“Poaching” sees Suva schools top medal tally

Turkey halts trade with Israel over 'humanitarian tragedy' in Gaza

MBHS, MGM lead

Police warn students of consequences for drug offences

Bari eyes to emulate Copeland's feats

Rate collection continues to be a challenge

Sharma hails journalists as defenders of rights

Committee to look at ending plastic pollution

Rabakewa smashes Inter girls discus record

Singapore 7s starts today

Former Fiji Olympian passes on

Alarm in Israel at reports of possible ICC legal action over Gaza

Fresh chaos, arrests on US college campuses as police flatten camp at UCLA

Two arrested for alleged drug possession

Prasad advocates private sector as key growth driver

SGS, MGM lead

Five-year mangrove research project launched in Suva

Proud day for Holy Cross

Lutu defends 3000m gold

Competition heats up as Fiji Finals enters day two

Drug seizure continues at Fiji Finals

WAF successfully repairs burst pipeline

Tourism investment plans for Vanua Levu

Police look for missing teen

Personal remittances hit record high

Caginvalu, Naita rule the track

Delay fails to deter games

Naita saves the best for last

Security boost in capital city with CCTV installation

Vuniamatana eyes greater heights

COC makes recommendations for key appointments

Plans to enhance security measures

Players to miss DPFL

Drua wary of Brumbies

Laborer cops nine years for rape

West Indies' Thomas banned for match-fixing

Leverkusen in command of Europa League semi with Roma

Caginivalu, Naita sprint home to win titles

100m finals spring medals for Suva schools

Weinstein appears in court as retrial looms

Lucas dedicates win to everyone in Rotuma

Winning every game is vital says Byrne

Scaling system removal blamed for decline in graduates' quality

Water disruptions expected in Suva-Nasinu corridor

Sokotukivei thanks family

Put your phones down: PS

MGM continues to lead Girls Medal tally

FCS spends thousands to clear backlog surgeries

Columbia University community 'shattered' after police raid

Prasad applauds ADB’s capital reforms

Woman remanded in custody for alleged theft

Manahel al-Otaibi: Saudi women's rights activist jailed for 11 years

Blinken says 'time is now' for Israel-Hamas deal in Gaza

PM arrives for COC meeting

Lovo throws to gold

Drugs allegedly found at Fiji Finals

Solomon Islands lawmakers choose Jeremiah Manele as new prime minister

285 Dublin asylum seekers moved from Mount Street tents

 Rallies around the world in pictures

Drua set to face Brumbies

MGM takes lead, as SGS ahead in boys grade

SJSS break record twice

Thursday sentencing for Bainimarama, Qiliho

Pacific broadcasters call for recognition of journalists

Grandmother gives sound advice amidst finals fever

Holistic approach needed to raise education standards

Sabeto landowners to meet regarding Vulani Island lease

Arizona Senate votes to repeal 1864 abortion ban

PRF joined forces to mark International Worker's Day

Recusal application denied in Bainimarama,Qiliho case

Macuata youngster gets gold

Georgia rocked by clashes over 'foreign agent' bill

Woman to face court for alleged theft

Manager charged with abuse of office

'Horrific' violence at UCLA after counter-protesters attack pro-Palestinian camp

Water supply disruptions notice in place

MGM banks first gold medal

Surge in complaints against online businesses

Use sports to build character: Gavoka

Colati is the new Competition Director

Former stars predict tough 100m

Australia to assist Fiji for Olympics

Woman charged with allegedly obtaining financial advantage

Ukrainian woman, 98, walks six miles from occupied village to safety

Fullkrug goal earns Dortmund first-leg win over PSG

Masi impresses Byrne

Lions leads medal tally

Anti-Scam taskforce warns of rising mobile money fraud

Ministry acknowledges complaints on timber quality

Radrodro calls for inclusive and bias-free learning

Ratu Finau ready for Coca-Cola Games return

Janif projects potential job boom

Athletes and officials insured until Saturday midnight