Fijiana put on good showing

[ Source : Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Fijiana 7s team has lost 33-22 to New Zealand in the semi-final in the Singapore 7s.

The Fijiana put in a good showing and never gave up throughout the match.

New Zealand had a better of the start and led 26-5 at half-time.

Tries were scored by Stacey Waka, Jorja Miller, Michaela Blyde and Risi Pouri Lane, while Fiji scored through Ilisapeci Delaiwau.

The second half saw Fijiana put in a solid shift and managed tries through Delaiwau, Reijeli Daveua and Laisana Likuceva.

Fijiana will for the third place at 8.38 pm.