Woman charged for alleged deception

A 37-year-old woman who is charged with allegedly obtaining $500 from an individual for a car rental service that turned out to be fake will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates’ Court today.

She has been charged with one count of dishonestly dealing with personal financial information and one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

The accused is alleged to have, on December 13th 2023, dishonestly obtained the said amount through a mobile money transfer platform.

Police say the accused allegedly engaged with another to deceive the victim of a rental car service which was posted on Facebook.

The victim sent the money, and it was withdrawn by the accused.

The accused is then alleged to have cut off all forms of communication with the victim.