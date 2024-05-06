Technical Institute fire classified as arson, suspect charged

A 23-year-old man has been charged with arson for allegedly setting fire to the Navuso Agricultural Technical Institute.

The incident happened on April 8th.

The estimated cost of the fire stands at $1.1 million.

The accused is among the 52 people charged with a total of 49 counts of serious offences last month.

There were 20 victims of the 49 counts of serious crimes.

There was one incident where a 25-year-old man was charged with the unlawful wounding and common assault of his three-year-old stepdaughter.

The accused allegedly slapped the child and unlawfully wounded her by burning her leg and thighs with tobacco (suki).

A 34-year-old man was charged with the murder of a 32-year-old taxi driver.

The accused person was also charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

The accused allegedly stole the victim’s mobile phone and his taxi and in the process assaulted the victim which resulted in his death.

A 22-year-old man was charged with the murder of a 38-year-old man while in another incident, a 20-year-old man was charged with the murder of a 37-year-old man.

A 22-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 23-year-old de facto partner while in another incident, 35-year-old man was charged with damaging property and assault causing actual bodily harm to his 34-year-old wife.

There was one incident where a 24-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and act with intent to cause grievous harm to a 38-year-old man.

The accused persons are cousins who allegedly punched the victim and hit his head with a freezer compressor.

Cash and assorted items were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft offences which consisted of house and shop break-ins, and day and night street muggings and carjacking incidents.

There was one incident where a 23-year-old man and 20-year-old man were charged with aggravated burglary.

The accused persons allegedly broke into their 36-year-old cousin’s house with the intent to commit theft.

A 37-year-old man was charged with the aggravated burglary and theft of a yamaha engine from the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management office.

There was one incident where 13 accused persons were charged for their alleged involvement in the transportation and facilitation of more than four tonnes of methamphetamine.

The accused persons were charged with the unlawful possession of illicit drugs, unlawful importation of illicit drugs and possession of properties suspected of being proceeds of crime.

There was one incident where two men were charged with the attempted unlawful exportation of illicit drugs.

The two accused persons matter was discontinued in 2020 due to loss of exhibits, however, after the completion of further investigation, the duo have been recharged for allegedly attempting to unlawfully export 2015.7 grams of cocaine in 2018.

A 25-year-old man was charged with two counts unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The accused person was allegedly found in possession of 7.93 grams and 1.02 kilograms of cocaine on two separate occasions.