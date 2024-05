[File Photo]

A 24-year-old man who has been charged with the alleged murder of a man his age in 2022 will appear in Suva Magistrates Court today.

The accused has been charged with one count of murder.

It is alleged that in April 2022 the accused assaulted the victim with an iron rod outside a motel in Suva, causing serious injuries.

Article continues after advertisement

He was rushed to the CWM Hospital in Suva, where he succumbed to injuries sustained during the attack.