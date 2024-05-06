I want them to be something: Raboiliku

Hoping for the athletes to have a better future is what drives Royals Club coach, Antonio Raboiliku, to do what he does.

Raboiliku, who coached Marist Brothers High School to victory in the Fiji Finals and many other schools in the past, says it has always been vital to him to see athletes succeed not only in the sport but academically as well.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Raboiliku says that he has opened his house to five athletes who attend Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School, not only to train and monitor their fitness but also to see them excel academically.

He adds that he isn’t doing this for anything but to solely help these students be better citizens and athletes.



Royals Club coach, Antonio Raboiliku

Raboiliku also says that monitoring everything they do and eat has helped them tremendously.

“There’s a new system that I have tried so that it helps us go up to the elite level. In my past years of coaching, I have been coaching athletes during training time and I have seen the other times especially when they’re in school after training when they are at home. They need a lot of monitoring in terms of sleep, studies and hydration. These are the small things that helps when they go to national level.”

He adds that he will continue to do everything he can to help these athletes become future leaders and professional athletes.