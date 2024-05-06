Liverpool get back on track with 4-2 win over Spurs

[Source: Reuters]

Liverpool finally found some form after a dismal run in a comfortable 4-2 Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in much-loved manager Juergen Klopp’s penultimate game at Anfield.

Strikes from Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott secured a much needed victory for Klopp’s men, who had won one of their previous five league games and seen their title challenge crumble.

While still mathematically in with a chance of finishing top of the pile, they are five points off leaders Arsenal in the table with two games remaining and four points behind holders Manchester City, who have a game in hand over both.

Liverpool talisman Salah, who had a touchline row with Klopp in last week’s 2-2 draw with West Ham United, headed home his 18th league goal of the season when he sprinted onto Gakpo’s diagonal cross to the far post in the 16th minute.

Robertson doubled their lead with a tap-in just before halftime after keeper Guglielmo Vicario saved an initial shot from Salah.

Gakpo headed in Elliott’s cross in the 50th, and later dedicated the goal to his newborn son, then Elliott bagged his own with a rocket from 20 yards out that curled into the top corner.

Richarlison and Son Heung-min pulled two back to make for a lively ending, but a comeback was not on the cards for Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs who are fifth in the table.