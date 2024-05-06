Foreign talent fuels Fiji's growth

Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration Pio Tikoduadua [File Photo]

Over 3800 overseas workers have been issued permits to work in various sectors of Fiji’s economy, according to a written response from Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration Pio Tikoduadua to a question posed in parliament.

Tikoduadua says these overseas workers have made significant contributions to key sectors of the economy, enriching the workforce with diverse skills and experiences.

The majority of these workers come from Bangladesh, followed by China and India.

According to permit records, sectors demanding trade and skills include construction and building trades, hospitality, food services, and construction.

Additionally, from 2023 to February 2024, Tikoduadua says approximately 15,528 skilled and professional Fijian citizens departed the country for education or migration purposes.

He says these citizens have found opportunities in sectors such as healthcare, finance, engineering, hospitality, and education abroad.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration also notes that permanent migration is also on the rise, with countries like the United States offering opportunities through the Green Card lottery, New Zealand through the Pacific Access category, and Australia through the Pacific Permanent Resident Visa program.