[Source: BBC]

Canadian Taylor Pendrith held his nerve with a birdie at the final hole to win his first PGA Tour title at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas.

Pendrith trailed Ben Kohles by one shot approaching the last after the American had birdied both the 16th and 17th.

But a bad drive from Kohles on the 18th left him under pressure.

After he missed a par putt, which could have secured a play-off, he was punished by the coolness of Pendrith.