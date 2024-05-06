Kamikamica participates in trilateral meeting

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica attended a trilateral meeting with Australia’s Assistant Minister for Trade and New Zealand’s Trade Minister on the margins of the informal gathering of World Trade Organization Ministers, organized by Australia.

During the meeting, DPM Kamikamica discussed pivotal issues concerning the sustainability of global fisheries, particularly focusing on addressing overcapacity and overfishing.

Reflecting on their collaborative efforts during the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference, the Deputy Prime Minister recalled the productive engagements they had while representing the Pacific region.

The Deputy Prime Minister conveyed optimism about the groundwork already laid during MC13 for shaping an agreement that addresses the urgency and severity of the matter.

Kamikamica outlined plans aimed at focusing on practical solutions, underscoring the importance of continued cooperation.