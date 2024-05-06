Mining sector poised for significant growth

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji’s mineral resources and mining sector is poised for significant growth this year, especially for gold production, as indicated by mandated reports from mining companies.

This has been highlighted by Director of the Mineral Resources Department, Apete Soro.

Soro says the reports have also shown the two operating gold mines, Vatukoula Gold Mine PLC (Fiji) and the newly commissioned Tuvatu Gold Mine, are going to increase production.

He adds that the Vatukoula Gold Mine PLC (Fiji) has experienced technical challenges with old infrastructure and machinery.

However, he adds that some of the challenges have been addressed through the upgrading of a new Dolphin shaft, improvements to mining methods and designs, and the purchase of ore vehicles or carriers that are used for loading and offloading ores underground.

He adds Tuvatu gold mine is also expected to increase gold production by mid-year after they complete the development drive to improve access to mineable, high-grade ores.

Soro says that they work together with the Department of Environment to ensure that mining operations are conducted in a sustainable manner.

He adds that the Department continues to receive interest in mineral explorations from local and overseas investors, which clearly shows the high demand for mining in Fiji.