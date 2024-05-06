Fiji Airways projects another impressive year

Fiji Airways is already projecting an impressive year of growth, despite the ongoing challenges posed by the global landscape.

During the Fiji Tourism Expo held in Nadi, the Fiji Airways Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, Akuila Batiweti highlights the airline’s exceptional performance in 2023 and outlined the promising projections for the current year.

Batiweti states that a remarkable 9.5 percent growth projection for Fiji Airways this year compared to the previous year, attributing this success to the robust performance of their key source markets, including Australia, New Zealand, and North America.

He says the airline soared to new heights by operating 26,586 international, regional, and domestic flights, marking a substantial 40 percent growth compared to 2022.

According to Batiweti the airline achieved a significant milestone by transporting over 2.1 million passengers throughout the year, setting a new record for the airline.

In addition to its operational achievements, Fiji Airways demonstrated its dedication to promoting Fiji as a premier travel destination by investing a record-breaking $FJD70 million in marketing efforts.

Batiweti adds this substantial investment represents the largest spend ever allocated to promoting the enchanting beauty and cultural richness of Fiji on a global scale.