FACT teams to know fate tomorrow

The Lautoka football team after winning the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT

The pools draw for Digicel Fiji FACT takes place tomorrow in Suva.

Top seeds will be defending champion, Lautoka and hosts Labasa, who will head a group each.

Apart from the two, Rewa, Nadroga, Nadi, Lautoka, Navua and Nasinu will also take part in the tournament.

Suva and Tailevu Naitasiri have missed out on qualification after having missed the top eight after the completion of the first round of the domestic league.

The Fiji FACT pool stages will be on May 31-June 2.

The semi-finals and final is scheduled for June 8-9 at a venue to be confirmed.