Fiji fights back against scammers

The Anti-Scam Taskforce highlights the increase in scams that employ tactics like social engineering through emails and text messages, as well as the impersonation of respected individuals to facilitate fund transfers via mobile wallets.

The Police Force MPAiSA Taskforce has recorded 710 cases of fraud and scams involving the solicitation of money through mobile money platforms.

In response, the government is intensifying efforts at scam detection and surveillance and bolstering institutional frameworks and legal reforms to combat those defrauding Fijians of their hard-earned money.

Anti-Scam Taskforce Chair Manoa Kamikamica says they remain dedicated to creating a safer online environment and cracking down on those found in breach.

“They’re starting to crack down on cybercrime and scamming, and that is positive because you know we can’t allow people to be deprived of their hard-earned money, so you know we’ll continue to work together.”

Kamikamica highlights the need for strengthening defenses against scammers and safeguarding the financial well-being of communities.

He also stresses the importance of empowering vulnerable communities to combat scams through comprehensive educational initiatives.