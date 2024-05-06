Vanawalu acknowledges the University of Fiji

[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

Assistant Minister for Education, Iliesa Vanawalu, has commended specific initiatives at the University of Fiji that promote human values education.

The Assistant Minister was addressing the University of Fiji Council, where he told members that they possess the power to shape future leaders who will positively impact society.

Vanawalu says it is encouraging to see that the University promotes human values education, which is much needed in Fiji.

He adds that the University of Fiji is doing this through interdisciplinary courses, community projects, and partnerships with organizations fostering value-based leadership.

The Assistant Minister stresses that one must always look broadly at all the communities in Fiji to find solutions to the problems facing Fiji.

He adds that good governance should be undertaken with a deep sense of duty.

Vanawalu stressed that leadership, at its core, is our ability to inspire and influence others towards a shared vision.