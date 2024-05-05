Fiji ends Singapore outing in ninth place

[ Source : Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Fiji men have finished ninth at the Singapore 7s staging a comeback to beat Spain 21-12 in the ninth-place play-off.

That win gives Fiji four competition points.

The Fijians who did not make the Cup quarter-final for the first time in Singapore were put under pressure by Spain right throughout the match.

Spain scored through Tiago Romero and Francisco Cosculluela in the first spell to lead 12-0 at the break.

However, in the second spell, Fiji played better to score through Kaminieli Rasaku, Viliame Naikausa, and Iowane Teba.