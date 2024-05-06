Pools out for SVNS Grand Final

Fiji’s Iowane Teba charges through the Spain defense on day three of the HSBC SVNS [Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji men’s team has finished fifth equal overall in the Sevens World Series, without any tournament wins which now dates to May 2022.

After finishing ninth overall in the Singapore tournament, which ended yesterday, sees Fiji end on 80 points, the same as Olympics host, France.

Argentina has won the series with 106 points, followed by Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia.

The last tournament win for Fiji came in 2022 France 7s, where it beat Ireland, 29-17.

Fiji last won the series in 2018/2019 season.

Next up for Osea Kolinisau and his team is the Grand Final event in Madrid, Spain where the top eight teams play.

This will be from May 31-June 2.

Fiji is pooled with Ireland, New Zealand, and South Africa in Pool B.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana 7s side has finished sixth overall on 68 points in the women’s standings.

New Zealand won the series title, on 126 points, followed by Australia, France, USA, and Canada.

Saisai Fuli’s side will also play in the finals, where it is pooled with Australia, France, and Ireland.