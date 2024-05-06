Investment Fiji to tap into more agriculture investments

[File Photo]

Food and Agriculture is one of the main strategic sectors for Investment Fiji.

Investment Fiji Trade Promotion Manager Ananaiasa Vunituraga while presenting during the Farmers Forum says they have seen a potential in the sector so part of their role is to attract investors to help develop the sector.

Despite the available resources, Vunituraga says there was under investment in this sector in previous years.

“For your information, we still import tomatoes, we still import lettuces, why, because our produce perhaps does not meet the quality of those who demand here in Fiji. So as I said, Investment Fiji is going our trying to target investors to come in and invest in Fiji’s Agriculture sector, not only do we go out, we also carry out “After Care” Services to businesses here in Fiji and we try to influence them to diversify in other sectors and one sector we usually put forward in the Agriculture sector.”

Vunituraga says Investment Fiji is also a member of a Commercial Agriculture Taskforce which is mandated to facilitate commercial agriculture investments.