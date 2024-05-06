Fiji FACT wasn’t in the plan: Vonolagi

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Nasinu FC’s head coach, Tagi Vonolagi, is over the moon as his team will be participating in the Digicel Fiji FACT this year.

Vonolagi stated that when he took over the team earlier this season, he informed them that playing in a tournament wasn’t part of his plan.

His primary focus in coaching the team was to move away from the relegation zone.

Article continues after advertisement

“When I joined the team I told the officials and the boys isn’t in any tournament if we happen to be part of any tournament that would be a bonus as my aim is to get the team out of relegation as Nasinu was just promoted this year so hats off to the boys for sticking by the game plan”.

Vonolagi adds that the youngsters in the team have made a significant difference, as they always listen and follow whatever is directed to them.

“You know, when the going gets tough, these boys come in handy. They have a lot of energy, and they are very good with transitioning play. They play defence to attack and vice versa, and they listen too”.

Vonolagi says they will now be working on a few areas that need attention before participating in the Fiji FACT in Labasa.

The Fiji FACT is scheduled to be played from May 31st to June 2nd at Subrail Park in Labasa.