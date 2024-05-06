Japanese Government reaffirms its support for Fiji

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, Rokuichiro Michii (left), Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Kalaveti Ravu [Source: Ministry of Forestry/ Facebook]

The Japanese Government is looking forward to elevating Fiji-Japan collaboration to higher ground.

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, Rokuichiro Michii, says the two countries share the same interest in ensuring sustainable use of aquatic resources that benefit future generations.

Michii adds the Japanese government intends to assist Fiji, which is aligned with national development priorities.

Article continues after advertisement

“So I think what we are doing is also contributing to your sort of regional goal as well. Now, our assistance is actually not limited to the fishery sector.”

Michii adds they are also focusing on climate change and maritime security for Fiji and the region.