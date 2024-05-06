Fiji and Germany ink bilateral agreement

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock of Germany (left) with Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Villiame Gavoka [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka signed a bilateral agreement with German’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

This is the first-ever visit by a German Foreign Minister to Fiji.

During the meeting, the two ministers also spoke on issues surrounding climate resilience and disaster management.

Emphasis was given to visiting sites affected by land erosion and flooding to witness firsthand the challenges faced by Fiji and its Pacific neighbours.



German delegation at the bilateral with Fiji representatives [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Before she arrived in Fiji, Baerbock visited New Zealand and Australia, highlighting the interconnectedness of regional issues and Germany’s commitment to engaging with partners across the Pacific.

The establishment of the German Diplomatic Mission in Fiji and the appointment of a Special Envoy to the Pacific demonstrates Germany’s dedication to strengthening ties with Fiji and the wider region.

Gavoka says Fiji appreciates Germany’s support across various sectors, including climate resilience, sports, education, and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Germany’s contributions through the European Union have further facilitated Fiji’s development, encompassing infrastructure, education, vocational training, healthcare, women’s advancement, and efforts to combat domestic violence.