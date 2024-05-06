Controversial finish raises eyebrows at the Fiji Finals

While the disqualification of Marist Brothers High School’s senior boys 400-meter runner Solomone Muakibau is well documented at the Fiji Finals National Championship, there was another controversy that happened on day one.

The opening day of the Games didn’t start well when officials failed to detect an athlete that finished in the top three of the sub-junior girls 1500 meters and didn’t even run the full race.

It was the first track event of the Games last Thursday which Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School’s Resina Rabaleira won.

During the final lap, there were four runners battling for the top three, however, when they came around the bend close to the starting point of the 100 meters, another athlete joined them from the ground.

FBC Sports reviewed the different camera angles and found that the athlete was receiving treatment on the ground before she joined the leading pack.

She was one of the best three finishes at the end of the race.

However, she was supposed to run another lap.

Upon enquiring, organizers confirmed the concerned athlete didn’t get a medal after it was brought to their attention.

Before the competition started, Pacific athletics commentator Bob Snow revealed to FBC Sports that he’s only hope this year was officiating would improve.