Walesi board set to discuss strategic plans

Walesi office at FNPF plaza [File Photo]

The new Walesi Fiji Limited Board will be holding its first meeting this Friday where the company’s future strategic plans will be discussed.

Walesi Chief Executive Sanjay Maharaj says they are hopeful that following this meeting there will be a lot more momentum in the company.

While responding to questions raised by Public Accounts Committee members on Walesi’s 2018-2019 financial report, Maharaj says they hope to iron out all the niggling issues faced by the company by the end of this month.

He adds they are looking forward to pick up the momentum from where they left a year and a half ago.

Maharaj also states that the preliminary report on the investigation into Walesi conducted by ITU consultant has been handed over to the Minister for Communication Manoa Kamikamica.

So far, Walesi has distributed 245,000 set top boxes throughout the country.

Maharaj says this inventory also includes hotels as each room has its individual set-top boxes.

He adds that there are about 4,200 digital satellite installations which are for areas that don’t have access to the terrestrial antenna coverage.

Maharaj stresses that every part of Fiji will have access to satellite coverage.