Don't ignore geopolitical tensions says Dr. Talia

Tuvalu’s Climate Change and Home Affairs Minister, Dr. Maina Talia, has called on church leaders in the Pacific not to turn a blind eye to the geopolitical tensions in the region.

Dr. Talia opened the Otin Taai +20 conference in Suva this morning, where church leaders are discussing climate change issues.

The Tuvaluan Minister says climate change for low-lying atolls is not a joke, stating that rising sea levels should not just be an academic topic nor should it be romanticized.

He says that beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius warming, there will be new risks, including loss of biodiversity, increased sea level rise, more extreme weather, and food security issues.

Dr. Talia says these threats should not be used as a money-making machine for churches, universities, and governments.

The minister says that coupled with the climate crisis is the geopolitical tension, including the migration of young Pacific populations.

He says this is often seen as an opportunity, but Tuvalu has taken a stance on the mass migration happening in the region.

“Shall we call them a new form of colonization? In fact, our government continues to maintain the position that migration is a definite no, but it’s a matter of choice.”

Dr. Talia stresses the importance of ensuring the safety of this young population is not compromised.

The Minister says what’s important, though, is for the churches and governments to ensure the security of those who choose to remain behind.

He says church leaders’ needs to develop biblical responses that can address climate issues.

The meeting is currently underway at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat in Suva.