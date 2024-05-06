Gavoka highlights vital role of workers

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Employment Relations Amendment Bill is a crucial step towards reforming the labour laws and strengthening workers’ rights.

This has been highlighted by Acting Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka, while speaking during the Fiji Trades Union Congress 50th Biennial Delegates Congress at the Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi.

Gavoka says they have taken decisive steps to ensure that workers’ rights are not just protected but actively promoted.

Article continues after advertisement

He emphasized the government’s steadfast commitment to ensuring that every Fijian has access to safe working conditions, dignified employment, and fair compensation.

He has highlighted the vital role of workers in driving Fiji’s progress and prosperity.