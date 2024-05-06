Kuruleca urges strict adherence to canteen guidelines

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary has highlighted the urgency of early intervention to mitigate the prevalence of non-communicable diseases and obesity among children.

In an effort to address rising concerns, Selina Kuruleca says they are taking proactive measures by implementing strict canteen policies and reinforcing existing health frameworks.

Furthermore, Kuruleca emphasized the pivotal role of school canteens in promoting good nutrition, urging adherence to the Guidelines.

Education Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca

The Permanent Secretary says that school canteens should not only adhere to the licensing requirements but also be aligned with the broader school health policy.

“When we talk about NCD, we are talking about a whole range of issues, from heart disease to skin disease to high rates of child obesity, so all of this we have to rule out. We need to intervene as early as possible. In circulation right now is the school health policy, which is an overarching framework for everything about health in our schools, so that is another document that schools are aware of.”

Kuruleca says that growing concern has prompted a shift in focus towards improving the nutritional value of food sold in school canteens.

According to Health Ministry statistics, five percent of children under five are overweight, while seven percent are between the ages of five and 14.