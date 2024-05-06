Gavoka stresses sustainable tourism at FTE 2024

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka stresses that preserving Fiji’s pristine natural environments and unique cultural traditions for generations to come is important.

He was speaking at the Fijian Tourism Exchange 2024 on Denarau Island last night.

Gavoka says Fiji is dedicated to sustainable growth, cultural celebration, and international collaboration in the tourism sector.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He also emphasizes the pivotal role of tourism in Fiji’s economy, highlighting the country’s commitment to excellence in hospitality.



Tourism Minister, Viliame Gavoka [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He says Tourism Exchange celebrates the strategic importance of fostering international connections and promoting Fiji’s unique appeal on the global stage.

Gavoka adds the FTE is a platform for meaningful partnerships, and urged participants to engage actively in dialogues aimed at shaping a brighter and more resilient future for tourism sector.