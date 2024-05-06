Multi-million-dollar Crowne Plaza open and ready

[Source: Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort & Spa]

The Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort and Spa is open and ready following completion of the first phase of its much-anticipated multi-million-dollar transformation and extension.

General Manager Shaun Parsons says opening in phases, the resort will eventually feature 324 premium guestrooms and suites, including the addition of brand-new resort wings which will be home to the stylish two-bedroom family rooms and oceanfront King Suites.

While giving an update during the Fiji Tourism Expo, Parsons says with growing visitor arrivals into Fiji – around half of them coming from Australia – this is the perfect time to be ushering in a new era of resort accommodation.

He says the first phase of the hotel’s redesign has been completed and they are well on their way to bringing the vision of creating a world-class dining, leisure and business resort to life.