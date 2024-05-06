Keep children safe and active during school break

[File Photo]

As the first term school holidays commence today, the Ministry of Education is emphasizing on the importance of parents prioritizing their children’s health and safety.

Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca is urging parents to plan activities to keep their children engaged both academically and physically throughout the break.

This includes revision, completing homework, spending quality time with family and friends, and assisting with household chores.

Kuruleca also stresses the need for parents to actively monitor their children’s activities and whereabouts during this time.

“Remind the children about the use of gadgets, and you know they can be setting all kinds of meetings and doing things online which parents are not aware of so just monitor.”

Kuruleca is also urging children to dedicate at least 30 minutes to reading each day and make visits to local libraries during the break.

She emphasizes the importance of guiding children in making responsible decisions and addressing any challenges they may have.