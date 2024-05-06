Derenalagi to work on decision-making

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain, Meli Derenalagi, acknowledges the need to improve his decision-making skills.

He revealed this after their recent loss to the Brumbies over the weekend.

Derenalagi adds that some of the decisions he made were poor.

“Credit to the boys for the performance; we know we didn’t start early while the Brumbies did. We tried to regroup and go back, but some decisions I made we went with, and the boys backed me with them, so I know this will be a learning curve for us.”

Derenalagi hopes that he will improve on his decision-making before they take on Western Force this Saturday at 11.55 p.m.

You can watch the game live on the FBC Sports Channel.