Nuku athlete stripped of medal

The silver medal that was initially awarded to the athlete from Nuku Secondary School in the sub-junior girls’ 1500m was later stripped says the Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association.

This has been confirmed to FBC Sports by Meet Director, Biu Colati.

During the final lap, there were four runners battling for the top three, however, when they came around the bend close to the starting point of the 100 meters, another athlete joined them from the ground.

FBC Sports reviewed the different camera angles and found that the athlete was receiving treatment on the ground before she joined the leading pack.

She was one of the best three finishes at the end of the race.

However, she was supposed to run another lap.

The race was eventually won by Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School’s Resina Rabaleira.

The silver medal has now been awarded to Anna Camassei of International School Suva, while Dreketi Central College’s Mereseini Nalilo took bronze.