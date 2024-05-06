Over 900 non-citizens enter Fiji on business visitor permits

Immigration Minister Pio Tikoduadua

A total of 922 non-citizens entered Fiji on Business Visitor Permit from last year until January 31st this year says Immigration Minister Pio Tikoduadua.

Giving his written response to a question by Opposition MP Viliame Naupoto, Tikoduadua says it is encouraging to note the diverse range of professions that entered under the provision of business visitor permits.

Additionally, Tikoduadua says the number of non-citizens that entered under this provision is indicative of the needs of our business community and employers, for short-term engagement under the visitors permit.

He says notably, from the records, this category contributes to various sectors including finance, chartered accountants, aviation, healthcare, construction, hospitality, education, agriculture, and law.

The Minister says this diversity reflects that breadth of opportunities available in Fiji’s economy.

In accordance with the Immigration Act 2003, a Business Visitor Permit is a type of permit granted to non-citizens who intend to visit Fiji for short-term business purposes not exceeding 21 days for Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and USA nationals or 14 days for nationals of other countries.

This provision allows non-citizens to engage in business-related activities such as attending meetings, conferences, negotiations, or exploring business opportunities without undertaking employment in Fiji.

Tikoduadua further states that 12 non-citizens entered Fiji through an exemption that was granted under the Immigration (Amendment) Act 2023 and subsequently registered with the Vola Ni Kawa Bula.

He states that since the commencement of the exemption provision, a total of eight descendants of a Fiji Citizen who were born before 10th October 1970 entered Fiji with an exemption granted under the Immigration (Exemption by Descent) Order 2023.