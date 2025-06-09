Tavuya Village launches crab farming project

[Photo: MINISTRY OF FISHERIES/ FACEBOOK]

Tavuya Village in Rewa has launched an ambitious five-year development project centred on crab farming, aiming to create jobs, reduce poverty and build a self-sustaining local economy.

The initiative will see the village develop 10 crab ponds over the next five years by making better use of its traditional land and natural resources.

Work has already begun on the first pond, measuring about 50 by 50 feet.

Village leaders say the project aligns with the vision of the provincial Great Council of Chiefs and is expected to provide employment, engage young people in productive work and generate income for households.

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Under the project’s financial plan, each pond is expected to generate about $36,000 in annual revenue through the sale of crab bundles, with earnings set to increase as more ponds are developed.

The village says the long-term goal is to create a sustainable source of income that will strengthen household livelihoods and support future community development.