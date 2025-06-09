PM Albanese receives traditional welcome ahead of treaty

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) and Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka drink kava at a welcome ceremony in Suva, Fiji. [Photo Credit: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas]

Australia is set to sign an alliance with Fiji in a major diplomatic win over China.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was given a traditional welcome by Fijian leaders on Monday ahead of the alliance’s unveiling, which will be the Pacific nation’s first mutual defence pact.

Mr Albanese will also sign the Vuvale Union agreement with his Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka in Suva.

During the welcoming ceremony, the prime minister drank kava out of a shell, finishing it in one go.

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Addressing the gathering, the prime minister thanked Mr Rabuka for the warm welcome and for honouring Australia.

“Our countries share such strong cultural and people to people links demonstrated here today with representatives joining me from the Yolngu Nation in Northern Australia,” Mr Albanese said.

“Our partnership is strong, from my Vuvale (family) to yours, Vinaka (thank you).”

The deal with Fiji is expected to elevate the relationship to a level close to Australia’s mutual defence pact with Papua New Guinea.

Mr Albanese arrived in Fiji on Sunday evening, receiving a ceremonial welcome that included an inspection of a guard of honour.

The visit to the Pacific comes ahead of the PukPuk treaty with Port Moresby coming into effect on Wednesday, the same day Mr Albanese is due to meet his PNG counterpart James Marape.

In an attempt to bolster Australia’s key relationships in the region, Mr Albanese will also host the leaders of PNG and Tonga in Brisbane at the final State of Origin game on Wednesday.

“Through one of Australia’s favourite sporting codes, we are bringing our Pacific family closer together,” Mr Albanese said.

“This important series of meetings in Brisbane comes at a time where we are working closely with our Pacific family on the issues that matter to our region.”

Following his visit to Fiji, Mr Albanese will head to the Solomon Islands to meet with his counterpart Matthew Wale after the two nations agreed to further discussions on a security deal.

While visiting Honiara on Tuesday, Mr Albanese will participate in the Solomon Islands’ 48th Independence Day celebrations.

The trip follows the sealing of a long-awaited $500 million deal with Vanuatu, called the Nakamal Agreement.

Under the agreement, Port Vila agreed to close the door on foreign military bases in its territory.

The pacts form a key part of an attempt to stave off Chinese influence in the Pacific.

Later in the week, Mr Albanese will travel to Melbourne to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Modi will appear at a major community event at Marvel Stadium on Thursday, with tens of thousands of members of the Indian diaspora expected to attend.